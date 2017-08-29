CFL & Tiger-Cats announce Art Briles will not be joining the team after all

Update: Art Briles will not be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff. The CFL and Ticats issued this joint statement:

“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.”

Earlier the team announced that they hired disgraced American college football coach Art Briles as an assistant coach. The 61-year old has been without a coaching gig since he was fired from his head coaching job at Baylor University in Texas. According to the findings of facts, Briles and his staff had knowledge of alleged sexual assaults involving their players, even an alleged gang rape but never took the necessary steps to address them.