Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

CFL & Tiger-Cats announce Art Briles will not be joining the team after all

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton
Tags: Art Briles, cfl, hamilton, ticats, tiger cats


Update: Art Briles will not be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff. The CFL and Ticats issued this joint statement:

“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.”

Earlier the team announced that they hired disgraced American college football coach Art Briles as an assistant coach. The 61-year old has been without a coaching gig since he was fired from his head coaching job at Baylor University in Texas.  According to the findings of facts, Briles and his staff had knowledge of alleged sexual assaults involving their players, even an alleged gang rape but never took the necessary steps to address them.

 


LATEST STORIES

Cross country fundraiser

School zone crackdown

Arsonist rattles neighbourhood

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php