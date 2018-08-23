;
CFL now allows use of ‘props’ in touchdown celebrations

Category: Sports
Tags: canadian football league, cfl, touchdown

The Canadian Football league is relaxing its standard for touchdown celebrations by removing the blanket ban on the use of props.

Props can now be used during celebrations as long as they are not hidden in a player’s uniform or the goal post assembly, they are not demeaning or discriminatory in anyway, they do not imitate the firing of a weapon and they do not delay the game for too long.

“The stakes in our league are very high and the intensity level is second to none,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “But at the end of the day, football is a game and it should be fun for players and fun for fans.”

Darren Hackwood, Senior Director of Officiating for the CFL, says the change came after discussions between the Commissioner, presidents from the league’s member clubs and on-field officials and supervisors.

“Everyone involved wants to reach the right balance between giving players an opportunity to express their joy and creativity and maintaining the pace and sportsmanship of our game,” said Hackwood.



