Census finds Hamilton commute times grow

Statistics Canada data finds commuters in Hamilton are spending more time getting to and from work.

According to the 2016 census, the average one-way commute in Canada was 26.2 minutes long, up from 25.4 minutes in 2011.

That number was higher in the Hamilton census area, which includes Burlington and Grimsby, with people spending an average of 28.4 minutes on the road.

Toronto has the longest commute anywhere in Canada at 34 minutes, followed by Montreal at 30 minutes and Vancouver at 29.7 minutes.

The number of commuters is larger than ever at 15.9 million in 2016, which is a 30 per cent increase since 1996.