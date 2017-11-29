Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Census finds Hamilton commute times grow

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: census data, commute, hamilton, statistics canada, traffic

traffic

Statistics Canada data finds commuters in Hamilton are spending more time getting to and from work.

According to the 2016 census, the average one-way commute in Canada was 26.2 minutes long, up from 25.4 minutes in 2011.

That number was higher in the Hamilton census area, which includes Burlington and Grimsby, with people spending an average of 28.4 minutes on the road.

Toronto has the longest commute anywhere in Canada at 34 minutes, followed by Montreal at 30 minutes and Vancouver at 29.7 minutes.

The number of commuters is larger than ever at 15.9 million in 2016, which is a 30 per cent increase since 1996.


LATEST STORIES

Census finds Hamilton commute times grow

Houston Uber driver reunites passenger with missing $700

New Supreme Court judge named

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php