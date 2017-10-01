Celebration of life planned for fallen motorcyclist

Barb Lethbridge died last week on the QEW, after a vehicle collided with her motorcycle.

Fifty-one year old Barb Lethbridge loved to ride motorcycles, and was part of two riding groups, the Southern Cruisers and Golden Horseshoe riding club.

Last monday, while riding to work, she was struck by a car on the QEW near Burlington, she then lost control and was hit by a pick up truck. The collision caused a domino effect, a total of 5 vehicles were involved.

The Hamilton chapter of the Southern Cruisers rode to the L.G. Wallace funeral home on Ottawa Street.

It was a ride to honour a fallen member.

Where they were met with another 100 bikers from all over Ontario, who were all touched by Lethbridge.

They had a message to share for drivers and for motorcyclists who ride dangerously.

There are approximately 200 bikes here at this funeral home. Lethbridge’s friends say she was one of the safest riders in the group.

Lethbridge is described as a friendly, caring woman, who was crazy about her young grandson. She had just gotten back from a bucket list solo ride to Texas. The southern cruisers will be holding a ride in her memory on October 15th. Any funds raised will be going to her grandson.

This is the 37th motorcyclist fatality this year on OPP patrolled roads. The Ontario Provincial Police say most of the time, motorcyclists are not at fault in deadly collisions.