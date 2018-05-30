;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Celebrating the Hamilton Bulldogs at City Hall

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bulldogs, city hall, hamilton, ohl


The Hamilton Bulldogs were welcomed home by hundreds of screaming fans Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The Ontario Hockey League Champions showed off the J.Ross Robertson cup that they won by beating the Sault-Saint-Marie Greyhounds in the OHL finals.

A championship banner was also unveiled at city hall in honour of the team.

The Bulldogs fell short in the Memorial Cup, losing to the Regina Pats in the semis, but that didn’t stop nearly 300 fans from coming out to show their support today.

The last time a Hamilton team hoisted the J.Ross Robertson cup was way back in 1976 when the Fincups beat the Sudbury Wolves. The Fincups went on to win the Memorial Cup that year.



LATEST STORIES

Celebrating the Hamilton Bulldogs at City Hall

Police warn of sextortion scam

Inside the Barton st jail: PT 2

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php