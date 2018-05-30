Celebrating the Hamilton Bulldogs at City Hall

The Hamilton Bulldogs were welcomed home by hundreds of screaming fans Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.

The Ontario Hockey League Champions showed off the J.Ross Robertson cup that they won by beating the Sault-Saint-Marie Greyhounds in the OHL finals.

A championship banner was also unveiled at city hall in honour of the team.

The Bulldogs fell short in the Memorial Cup, losing to the Regina Pats in the semis, but that didn’t stop nearly 300 fans from coming out to show their support today.

The last time a Hamilton team hoisted the J.Ross Robertson cup was way back in 1976 when the Fincups beat the Sudbury Wolves. The Fincups went on to win the Memorial Cup that year.