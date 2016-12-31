Celebrate New Years Eve in Niagara Falls

Tomorrow night is the biggest party night of the year. And once again, one of the country’s most famous New Year’s Eve events is happening at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls, with their free concert by the Falls.

This year’s all Canadian lineup includes Sam Roberts, Serena Ryder and High Valley.

The show begins at 8pm. There will be food vendors and an outdoor licensed area. A fireworks display will go off at midnight to ring in 2017.