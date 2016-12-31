2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Celebrate New Years Eve in Niagara Falls

Posted:       Last updated:
Category:
Tags: concert, drinks, Elizabeth Hall, fireworks, food, High Valley, music, new year's eve, party, queen victoria park, Sam Roberts, Serena Ryder

Tomorrow night is the biggest party night of the year. And once again, one of the country’s most famous New Year’s Eve events is happening at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls, with their free concert by the Falls.

This year’s all Canadian lineup includes Sam Roberts, Serena Ryder and High Valley.

The show begins at 8pm. There will be food vendors and an outdoor licensed area. A fireworks display will go off at midnight to ring in 2017.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php