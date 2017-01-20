Cayuga flooding

People living along the Grand River in Cayuga are breathing a sigh of relief tonight. It has been a stressful few days after an ice jam on the river caused massive flooding.

“There was an ice jam that started Friday mid day, the ice broke up and not able to pass, causes the water to rise at a dramatic rate.”

All Bernie Polillo could do was watch the Grand River rise and massive chunks of ice float around. Bernie owns the Conway Park Campground, he has 9 cottages that were surrounded by ice and water.

“We have a stream breaking through, the ice is rotting from bottom up, the unseasonably warm temperatures are helping do good as the ice gets eaten up by the water.”

While there is some relief, the entire Cayuga Kinsmen park is still under ice and water. Residents are used to the Grand flooding, it happens often. The last severe flooding was in 2009, Bernie says that flood caused close to $40,000 damage in Conway park, he says they were lucky this time.

The flood warning has been lifted by the Conservation authority and the Grand’s water level has returned to normal. But there is rain and warm weather coming over the next few days.