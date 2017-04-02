Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cause of fire that destroyed townhouse in Hamilton’s east-end released

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fire, hamilton, Kenora Avenue, red cross

Courtesy: Andrew Collins

The Hamilton Fire Department released the cause of the fire in an east-end townhouse on Saturday night that left a family without a home.

A spokesperson said the blaze began in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking.

The home was completely destroyed and the damage is estimated to be around $280,000.

Hamilton fire crews were called to 245 Kenora Avenue near Barton Street East on Saturday just after 6 p.m. for reports of a working fire in a town house.

Nine units responded to the call.

When crews arrived heavy fire and smoke was billowing from the centre unit.

There were no injuries in the fire but reports say the family pets were killed.

The Red Cross was called to help the family find alternative living arrangements.


LATEST STORIES

No injuries after car slams into concrete pole on Upper James Street

Man hit by vehicle on King Street East in Hamilton in serious condition

Hamilton police investigating Parkdale Ave. N. homicide

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php