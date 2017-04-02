Cause of fire that destroyed townhouse in Hamilton’s east-end released

Courtesy: Andrew Collins

The Hamilton Fire Department released the cause of the fire in an east-end townhouse on Saturday night that left a family without a home.

A spokesperson said the blaze began in the kitchen and was caused by unattended cooking.

The home was completely destroyed and the damage is estimated to be around $280,000.

Hamilton fire crews were called to 245 Kenora Avenue near Barton Street East on Saturday just after 6 p.m. for reports of a working fire in a town house.

Nine units responded to the call.

When crews arrived heavy fire and smoke was billowing from the centre unit.

There were no injuries in the fire but reports say the family pets were killed.

The Red Cross was called to help the family find alternative living arrangements.