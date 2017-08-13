Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cashier fights off robbers after being held up at knife point

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: arrest, cashier, hamilton, imperial variety, police, robbery


It was a close call for a variety store owner last night when he was held up at knife point.

Hamilton Police received a call just before 9 p.m.

They said two men went into the Imperial Variety at 200 Wellington Street North in Hamilton.

One of the men pulled out a knife and demanded cash but according to police the shopkeeper was able to fight off the men who ran out of the store with nothing.

Officers were able to arrest three adults and one youth who had a knife and pepper spray.

They have all been charged.


LATEST STORIES

More people dead in Charlottesville riots

Jasmin Hanif's memory enshrined in Memorial Park

Environment Canada confirms tornado in Waterloo region

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php