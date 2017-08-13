Cashier fights off robbers after being held up at knife point

It was a close call for a variety store owner last night when he was held up at knife point.

Hamilton Police received a call just before 9 p.m.

They said two men went into the Imperial Variety at 200 Wellington Street North in Hamilton.

One of the men pulled out a knife and demanded cash but according to police the shopkeeper was able to fight off the men who ran out of the store with nothing.

Officers were able to arrest three adults and one youth who had a knife and pepper spray.

They have all been charged.