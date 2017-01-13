Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cash, drugs stolen from Burlington pharmacy

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: break in, burlington, halton, pharmasave, police, robbery

Burlingtonpharmasave

Halton police are investigating a break-in at a Burlington pharmacy earlier this week.

Police say “unknown culprit(s)” broke into the Pharmasave at 2501 Guelph Line sometime between 7 p.m. on January 10 and 9 a.m. on January 11.

The thieves entered a safe that was housing narcotics and stole an unknown amount of drugs. They also took cash and Tylenol with codeine from a cabinet before leaving.

Police are still trying to determine the quantity and value of drugs that were taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php