Cash, drugs stolen from Burlington pharmacy

Halton police are investigating a break-in at a Burlington pharmacy earlier this week.

Police say “unknown culprit(s)” broke into the Pharmasave at 2501 Guelph Line sometime between 7 p.m. on January 10 and 9 a.m. on January 11.

The thieves entered a safe that was housing narcotics and stole an unknown amount of drugs. They also took cash and Tylenol with codeine from a cabinet before leaving.

Police are still trying to determine the quantity and value of drugs that were taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service.