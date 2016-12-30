Carfentanil seized in Hamilton

Carfentanil, an extremely dangerous opioid drug that can kill a person in small amounts, has been seized in Hamilton.

It’s so dangerous, medical staff have been instructed to wear a face shield, gloves and gowns if an overdose is suspected. And this drug was found in an unmarked nasal inhaler.

Back on November 5th, police were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital on Charlton, because a patient believed they had liquid fentanyl in the inhaler. That patient knew about the dangers associated with liquid fentanyl and wanted to get rid of it. The person turned the inhaler over to police, who then sent the liquid away for testing.

Health Canada confirmed the results with police today, which show the drug was actually Carfentanil and is 4000 times stronger than heroin and 100 stronger than fentanyl.

In powder form, Carfentanil looks like table salt. It’s used as a tranquillizer for large animals, like elephants. just a single grain can be fatal to a human.

In fact, at least 15 deaths have been linked to Carfentanil in Alberta.

Hamilton Police say you should not handle unknown drugs. And if you believe you’ve come into contact with an illegal substance, get medical attention immediately and notify police.