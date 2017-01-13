Car rams into police cruiser after high-speed chase

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara police have arrested two people following a high-speed chase in St. Catharines.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. last night an officer pulled up behind a Volkswagen Passat and noticed the licence plate was tinted.

The officer ran the plate numbers and found the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The Passat quickly sped off but was located a short time later where police began a 20-minute long high-speed chase.

The vehicle was backed into a dead end and attempted to flee by ramming into the front of a police cruiser.

Shawn Moon, 37, and Mirille GAGNON, 27 of Niagara Falls have been arrested and charged.

One police cruiser suffered roughly $15,000 in damages. No one was injured during the ordeal.

Another cruiser had minor damage but is back on the road today.


