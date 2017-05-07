Car crashes into two homes in Hamilton’s east end

A car has ended up inside a house on Hamilton’s east end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, that happened around 5 p.m., near Britannia and Parkdale on Ivon Avenue.

Hamilton Police said a Jeep went through a stop sign, hit another car, and went crashing into a house. Luckily no one was seriously hurt, including a child who was in one of the cars, but there’s a significant amount of damage to the vehicles and the homes.

Police confirm that speed was definitely a factor and that a man in his 20’s who was driving the Jeep is responsible for the crash and faces dangerous driving charges.