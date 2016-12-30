Car crashes into ‘That’s Dancing’ studio

Just after two this afternoon a car drove into the That’s Dancing studio at the corner of Parkdale North and Main Street.

There is serious structural damage to the building and the car’s front end is completely inside the building, and according to police, moving the car could right now could cause further damage to the building, so structural engineers have been called in to help.

The owner of the dance studio says if it wasn’t the holidays, there would be young kids in the studio at this time.