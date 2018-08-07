;
Canned food companies to raise prices

Canned food companies are raising the prices of their products to combat the effects of aluminum tariffs.

They say the 10% increase that was issued on metal by U.S. President Donald Trump in early April is making cans more expensive.

The increase is now forcing companies to find ways to offset the costs.

The Campbell Company of Canada is just one of the companies planning on raising prices up by an unspecified amount later this month.

Molson Coors Brewing Company also admitted that it might be pushed to make a similar move due to the tariffs having a negative effect on prices.



