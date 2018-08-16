Cannabis trade show

As Canada moves to legalize pot for recreational use in just a couple of months, there are lots of questions on how to regulate it. The Ontario government saying this week it is still working out the details.

But despite that, big businesses are recognizing a growing industry and are looking for a piece of the market.

A global liquor company announced it’s spending $5 billion for a stake in the cannabis market, it’s the biggest cannabis deal yet.

Industry analyst we spoke to says there’s a big future in pot and Canada is leading the way.