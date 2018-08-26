Cannabis stocks on the rise

;
This week we witnessed a big surge in cannabis stock prices, with one in particular taking the lead, Canada’s Canopy Growth. According to reports, its value, more than eleven billion, surged past big airlines like Air Canada, Westjet, as well as companies like Bombardier and Canadian Tire.

The high follows a big four billion dollar investment from the alcohol consortium Constellation Brands, which includes the maker of Corona Beer. It has a lot of people thinking, is it time to invest in marijuana?



