Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cannabis research

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Health & Lifestyle
Tags: health, marijuana, mcmaster, Michael DeGroote Pain Clinic, pot, research


Marijuana has been legal through medical prescriptions in Canada since 2001, but doctors still don’t really know how the drug works. Now, McMaster University and St. Joseph’s Healthcare have jointly launched a new cannabis research centre that will help doctors determine what kind and how much to prescribe and also how to prevent potential harm, like addiction.

Jason Busse is one of the directors of the new centre for medicinal cannabis research “It’s a plant, not a pill, and there’s over 100 different components in there, some we know about and some we don’t.”

The two main active ingredients are THC, which creates the euphoric feeling favoured by recreational users and CBD, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties and is more promising for medical research.

“These two agents compete in the plant, so you can’t create a plant that has a lot of both, you have to choose what the ratio of those two elements are going to be.”

Patients at the Michael DeGroote Pain Clinic who have medical marijuana prescriptions can sign up for the patient registry and be part of the research. The research will track the long term implications of cannabis use and help doctors know when and how to prescribe the drug.


LATEST STORIES

Screen time for toddlers

Facial differences

Cannabis research

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php