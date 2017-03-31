Cancer faker sentence to house arrest

A St. Catharines woman who pretended to be dying of cancer in order to de-fraud a senior citizen out of her life savings has been sentenced to house arrest.

Michelle Meade met 82-year-old Jean Beausart shortly after she started dating her grandson in 2007. The romance with the grandson was shortlived, but Meade and Beausart bonded.

“I was going to adopt her. She was like a daughter to me.”

When Meade professed to need money for treatment, Beausart provided; eventually cashing in savings and borrowing on her house until she couldn’t afford the mortgage. It went on for four years.

“All I had left was $5.”

She became a recluse, and a neighbour got worried and called police. They took it from there.

The total sum of the fraud was about $200 000, but Beausart was able to get banks and other lenders to forgive much of that. Michelle Meade has to pay her back $75 000 over five years, or she’ll breach her probation.

Meade was convicted of fraud in 1999 and again in 2008, when Meade was 24 and started dating a 51 year old. She told him she was dying of cancer and he started providing $1 800 a week. It turned out the money went into Meade’s then-husband’s account.

Meade is now serving a two-year less a day conditional sentence, followed by three years probation.