Cancellations and closures for March 14, 2017

Brock University is closed. All classes and activities planned for the main campus and Hamilton campus are cancelled.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is closed today due to the weather.

Catholic Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton is closed today. All scheduled appointments cancelled.

Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton is closed.

City of Burlington buildings, arenas and recreation centres are open. March Break camps and recreation programs will be running.

Columbia International College is closed today due to snowfall.

Community Living Hamilton offices, day and recreation programs are closed. All residential homes are open.

Haldimand County municipal offices are closed today due to inclement weather. March Break Boredom Busters is cancelled.

Humber College and University of Guelph-Humber are open today.

HWCDSB schools and office buildings are closed today, including Child Care and CUoS.

HWDSB schools, administrative buildings and school child care centres are closed today due to severe weather conditions.

McMaster University is closed. All classes and other activities are cancelled due to snow.

Meals on Wheels for Hamilton, Thorold -St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Grimsby, Beamsville, Vineland, and Jordan are cancelled today.

Milton Community Resource Centre is closed today.

Mohawk College is closed. All classes are cancelled. David Bradley Athletic & Recreation Centre is also closed.

Niagara College is closed today due to inclement weather. Day and evening classes cancelled.

Port Colborne City Hall will be closed today due to the inclement weather.

Sheridan College campuses are closed including libraries, food services, day care facilities, and recreational facilities. All buildings on all campuses will remain open, with security on site.

St. Catharines City Hall and all administrative and recreation facilities will be closed today.

The Hamilton and Burlington Red Cross Transportation programs are closed today due to the weather.

Wainfleet Municipal office and Library will be closed today.

Waterdown District Children’s Centre and Camp Waterdown are closed today.

YMCA Niagara child care centres, day camps, Ontario Early Years Centres, Association Services

YMCA Preschool Child Care sites and March Break programs throughout Hamilton and Burlington are closed today.

YWCA Hamilton will be closed today due to the weather.