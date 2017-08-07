Canal Days festival offering vast family entertainment

Port Colborne’s annual Canal Days was in full swing today.

The four day festival celebrates the town’s marine heritage. Attractions included a car show, concerts in Market Square and even a live birds of prey and reptile display.

One of the busiest attractions was the tall ships docked along the canal that were open for visitors to explore.

One of the vessels open for visitors was the U.S. Brig Niagara.

It’s the fourth reconstruction of the original ship that fought in the battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. It measures 198 feet tall and 36 feet wide and a crew of around 40 people work on board to steer and maintain the ship.

Canal Days wraps up on Monday.