Canadians take caution as solar eclipse approaches

Category: Canada & The World
solar eclipse

Canadians across the nation will be treated to a partial solar eclipse Monday.

Residents won’t see a total eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, blacking out the sky and turning into night momentarily.

The U.S, on the other hand, will.

The path of totality- or the areas that will get a complete eclipse- will cut across Oregon to South Carolina.

This is the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across North America in 99 years.

The celestial event is expected to last around 2 hours and 45 minutes with totality lasting about two minutes. It will reach its peak at around 2:15 p.m.

It is not safe to look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun. The only safe way to watch is through special solar filter or eclipse glasses. Staring at the sun during the eclipse can burn your retina, causing a condition called “eclipse blindness.” The same applies to pets.

Here are some safety tips from the Eclipse Safety Board:
– Do not look at the sun during any part of the eclipse
– If you want to look at it, use eclipse glasses that are Iso-certified 12312-2
– Don’t view through camera, telescope or binoculars unless there is an eclipse filter or lens.

There will be eclipse viewing events across Ontario including at McMaster University and at Joe McCaffrey Park in St. Catherines.

 

solar schedule


Canadians take caution as solar eclipse approaches

