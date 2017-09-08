Watch CHCH Live
Canadians remain in Caribbean Resort during Hurricane Irma


Category: Canada & The World
Tags: caribbean resort, Hurricane Irma, punta cana


As the storm bore down on Caribbean resort nations yesterday, frantic Canadian travelers tried to get home, many of them without success.

The resort looked wet, but not damaged the day after Irma passed by the Dominican Republic.

Wednesday, tourists learned they could be in the path of a category five hurricane, and airlines started announcing that planes would be bringing Canadians home early. Nina and Larry Demerling got onto Facetime with their daughter Melissa, who is in Punta Cana with her husband Josh.

Melissa and Josh spoke to us from their hotel room today, the couple finally left the airport so they would not have to wait out the storm there.

In the end, the storm skirted around them. Melissa and Josh expect to leave on their scheduled flight this Sunday, and make the most of their last vacation days.


