Canadians admit to texting at red lights: CAA

One third of Canadians admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month, according to a poll done by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

The poll says that even though nearly 70 percent of Canadians believed using their phone at a red light was unacceptable, it has not stopped a significant amount from doing it.

In a news release Jeff Walker, vice-president of public affairs for CAA National, said “The effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit.” Walker called the number of drivers still texting at red lights “troubling.”

“It’s socially unacceptable to drive drunk, and that’s where we need to get with texting,” said Walker. “Attitudes are beginning to shift, but our actions need to follow.”