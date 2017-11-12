Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum hosts Remembrance Day Ceremony

It was a somber morning of remembrance at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Some wiped away tears thinking of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans in attendance were honoured. Among those was 101 year old Florence Moffet King. She was a sergeant in the Royal Canadian Air Force and surgical nurse in British Columbia during World War II.

She still remembers the young soldiers gone too soon.

A minute of silence was observed as war planes roared over head.

Ninety-four year old Harry Watts remembers riding his motorcycle through the streets of Italy and Holland during World War II. His job was to deliver top secret messages that were too important to be heard over the radio or telephone.

The veterans here both young and old say their lives are forever changed because of their service.

For many the hardships of war will never be forgotten.

Some of the youngest World War II veterans present were in their mid 90s. Each year that passes means fewer opportunities to hear their stories, but a theme at the ceremony was that young people continue to make the choice to serve our country everyday. For them we are also thankful.