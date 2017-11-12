Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum hosts Remembrance Day Ceremony

Posted:       Last updated:
Category:
Tags: mount hope, remembrance day, vetreans


It was a somber morning of remembrance at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. Some wiped away tears thinking of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans in attendance were honoured. Among those was 101 year old Florence Moffet King. She was a sergeant in the Royal Canadian Air Force and surgical nurse in British Columbia during World War II.

She still remembers the young soldiers gone too soon.

A minute of silence was observed as war planes roared over head.

Ninety-four year old Harry Watts remembers riding his motorcycle through the streets of Italy and Holland during World War II. His job was to deliver top secret messages that were too important to be heard over the radio or telephone.

The veterans here both young and old say their lives are forever changed because of their service.

For many the hardships of war will never be forgotten.

Some of the youngest World War II veterans present were in their mid 90s. Each year that passes means fewer opportunities to hear their stories, but a theme at the ceremony was that young people continue to make the choice to serve our country everyday. For them we are also thankful.


LATEST STORIES

Weekend Traffic Safety Program

Remembrance Day at Gore Park

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum hosts Remembrance Day Ceremony

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php