Canadian union leader fighting for equal play for Mexican workers

Category: Canada & The World, News
Thousands of people have gathered in Mexico City to rally for a better North American Free Trade agreement for workers, with Unifor leader Jerry Dias advocating for Mexican workers and equal pay.

The protest organized by unions in Mexico City attracted Canadians to join the sea of flags and banners.

Talks to make changes to NAFTA are well underway with representatives from three countries involved in the negotiation process.

Dias called for wages of Mexican workers to be raised to match those of their Canadian and American counterparts.

While Mexico is hosting the second round of NAFTA negotiations the third round will take place in Ottawa later this month.


