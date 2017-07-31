2016 Business Excellence Awards
Canadian Tire employee fired after physically accusing Indigenous man of stealing

An employee at a Canadian Tire store in Regina is out of a job after physically removing an Indigenous man from a store and accusing him of shoplifting.

Kamao Cappo posted a video to Facebook last week that appears to show him being physically removed from the store by an employee at Canadian Tire.

Cappo claims he was trying to buy a chainsaw and oil when the confrontation happened.

An official with the big box store said the person is no longer with the company.


