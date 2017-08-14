Canadian pastor welcomed home by church in Mississauga

Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, who was imprisoned in North Korea for more than two years, made his first public appearance today in Mississauga.

Lim was greeted with cheers and dozens of relieved people when he attended church services at the Light Presbyterian in Mississauga.

The pastor was serving a life sentence of hard labour in North Korea for alleged anti-state activities but was released last week on what the government called “sick bail”.

In a statement, Lim said he ate over 27,000 meals in isolation and the labour he endured took a toll on his body and was sent to hospital on several occasions.