For the third year in a row, the worlds best golfers will be teeing off at Oakville’s Glen Abbey Golf Course for the Canadian Open.

But with Glen Abbey’s future up in the air, this could be the last chance to get so close to stars like Dustin Johnson, and Dundas’s own Mackenzie Hughes.

The actual RBC Canadian Open doesn’t tee off until Thursday but organizers say it’s going to be a good one.

Brent McLaughlin – Tournament Director – “We have the strongest contingent of Canadian golfers that we’ve ever had, Mackenzie Hughes, Graham Dalaet, David Hearn, Nick Taylor, Adam Hadwin.”

Some of those Canadians, like Mackenzie Hughes took part in a Pro-am round on Monday.

26 year old Hughes is from Dundas and he says playing this close to home is a real treat. “Anytime you can be that close to home is really nice, see family friends, it’s a real bonus that you don’t get very often on the PGA Tour.”

Mclaughlin says to have Mackenzie in the field as part of golf Canada’s contingent we look forward to it, he’s a spectacular player, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s up on the leaderboard on Sunday.”

The Canadian Open gives golf fans a chance to get really close to their favourite players.

The owner of Glen Abbey, is planning to build more than 3200 residential units on the land, while the plan hasn’t been approved by the town yet it puts future Canadian Opens here in jeopardy.