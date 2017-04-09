Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Canadian National Vimy Memorial highlights

battle, france, memorial, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, vimy ridge

For the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge people gathered across the country and the world to commemorate the lives that were lost.

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau was among the dignitaries to speak at the ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in northern France. He was joined by as many as 25,000 Canadians who came to honour the soldiers who died in the fighting.

Kelly Noseworthy brings us highlights from the ceremony.


