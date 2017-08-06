2016 Business Excellence Awards
Canadian musicians headlining Festival of Friends

Posted:
Hundreds of Hamiltonians have made the most of their long weekend by taking advantage of events around the city including the Festival of Friends in Gage Park.

Saturday is the second day of the free outdoor music and art festival. The outdoor festival has been put on annually since 1976 and luckily the weather cleared up from a gloomy morning to an enjoyable afternoon.

An enjoyable evening is also in store with popular local musicians.

Alternative rock band July Talk from Toronto is set to take the stage at 9:45 p.m. Toronto pop singer Scott Helman and Ottawa’s Kathleen Edwards will also perform.

The three day festival wraps up on Sunday.


