Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canadian Government sends cargo plane with supplies to hurricane Harvey victims

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Uncategorized
Tags: aid, canada, humanitarian, hurricane harvey, supplies, texas

harvey1

The Canadian government has sent a military cargo plane loaded with supplies to hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

The plane took off, Sunday, from C-F-B Trenton and was filled with $100,000 worth of baby formula, blankets and cribs.

The Ontario and Quebec governments also chipped in with relief aid.

Hurricane Harvey has forced 750,000 people from their homes and over a million others are under voluntary evacuation along the Gulf Coast.


LATEST STORIES

World renowned poet John Ashbery has died at age 90

Best Wishes for September 4th

Canadian Government sends cargo plane with supplies to hurricane Harvey victims

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php