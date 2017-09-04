Canadian Government sends cargo plane with supplies to hurricane Harvey victims
The Canadian government has sent a military cargo plane loaded with supplies to hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.
The plane took off, Sunday, from C-F-B Trenton and was filled with $100,000 worth of baby formula, blankets and cribs.
The Ontario and Quebec governments also chipped in with relief aid.
Hurricane Harvey has forced 750,000 people from their homes and over a million others are under voluntary evacuation along the Gulf Coast.
