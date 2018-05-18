Canadian Armed Forces aircraft training ends for Falcons

The Canadian Armed Forces ended their aircraft training this week to avoid harming the falcons residing in Downtown Hamilton. What we learned today is this cancellation could have been avoided.

When National Defence Captain Jamie Donovan received word that their helicopters may be disturbing the falcon nest he immediately ended the pilot training that was set to continue until May 17th.

Mike Street, the senior monitor of Falconwatch has said, this all could have been avoided.

“I think all I would’ve said was keep the helicopter away from the Sheraton and carry on.”

There is Falconwatch livestream where people can watch Hamilton’s falcon couple and their four new babies in action.

City received a message from a concerned Hamiltonian who was watching the live cam and noticed that at the same time the aircrafts were over Stelco tower, the birds became distressed.

It didn’t take much convincing for the military to back off from what was supposed to be it’s counter terrorism training. They have strict directives and one of those directives is to avoid wildlife.

Mike street has said the birds are used to noise. Falcons have been nesting here since 1995.