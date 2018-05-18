;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canadian Armed Forces aircraft training ends for Falcons

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: canada, falconwatch, hamilton, military, wildlife


The Canadian Armed Forces ended their aircraft training this week to avoid harming the falcons residing in Downtown Hamilton. What we learned today is this cancellation could have been avoided.

When National Defence Captain Jamie Donovan received word that their helicopters may be disturbing the falcon nest he immediately ended the pilot training that was set to continue until May 17th.

Mike Street, the senior monitor of Falconwatch has said, this all could have been avoided.

“I think all I would’ve said was keep the helicopter away from the Sheraton and carry on.”

There is Falconwatch livestream where people can watch Hamilton’s falcon couple and their four new babies in action.

City received a message from a concerned Hamiltonian who was watching the live cam and noticed that at the same time the aircrafts were over Stelco tower, the birds became distressed.

It didn’t take much convincing for the military to back off from what was supposed to be it’s counter terrorism training. They have strict directives and one of those directives is to avoid wildlife.

Mike street has said the birds are used to noise. Falcons have been nesting here since 1995.



LATEST STORIES

Verdict for Neil Harris Trial

Popular drug spot cleaned up

Barton Jail Inquest

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php