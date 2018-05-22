Canada’s Wonderland’s newest attraction

Canada’s Wonderland added a new attraction called “The Lumberjack.”

The two giant pendulums are designed to look like axes, soaring up into the air, then chopping down.

The ride flips completely upside down, and goes 75 feet high.

In the past couple of years, the park has decided to focus on adding Canadian themed attractions.

“We’re Canada’s Wonderland and I think we decided you know, let’s be more about our Canadian roots”.

If you have a big enough appetite, there is 22 inch sausage named after the lumberjack.

Some showed up today dressed as lumberjacks to enter the park’s spirit contest running till June 18th

Sylvie Lendvay has more…