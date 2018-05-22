;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canada’s Wonderland’s newest attraction

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: amusement park, canada, lumberjack, thrill, wonderland


Canada’s Wonderland added a new attraction called “The Lumberjack.”

The two giant pendulums are designed to look like axes, soaring up into the air, then chopping down.

The ride flips completely upside down, and goes 75 feet high.

In the past couple of years, the park has decided to focus on adding Canadian themed attractions.

“We’re Canada’s Wonderland and I think we decided you know, let’s be more about our Canadian roots”.

If you have a big enough appetite, there is 22 inch sausage named after the lumberjack.

Some showed up today dressed as lumberjacks to enter the park’s spirit contest running till June 18th

Sylvie Lendvay has more…



LATEST STORIES

Johnny Manziel fever

Fencing tournament at Brock University

Ticats fans head to McMaster to watch Johnny Manziel in action

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php