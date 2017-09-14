Canada’s wildlife on the decline

Canada’s wildlife is disappearing.

“There is incredible urgency to solve and reverse a decline in animal species across Canada,” says the World Wildlife Fund.

The Fund concluded a study that shows declining species lost a total of 83 percent of their numbers between 1970 and 2014.

The populations of mammals had the biggest drop at 43 percent while amphibian and reptile populations dropped by 34 percent.

WWF member, David Miller, says there will be a meeting next spring in Toronto to address the problem.

Habitat, climate change, and pollution are all being blamed.