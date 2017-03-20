Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of killing stepson

The search continues for a St. Catharines man accused of killing his stepson and attempting to murder a bank employee.

Niagara police Const. Phil Gavin says a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Justin Kuijer.

Kuijer’s seven-year-old stepson, Nathan Dumas, was found critically injured inside an apartment in St. Catharines on Friday. He was rushed to hospital but died early Saturday morning.

Nathan’s mother, Whitney Dumas, told CHCH News she had gone out for breakfast with a friend on Friday morning and when she returned home, Kuijer had his bags packed and said he was leaving. When Dumas entered their apartment, she found her eldest son from a previous relationship, Nathan, in medical distress.

Dumas and Kuijer’s two other biological children were also inside the home but appeared to be fine.

Const. Gavin says Kuijer is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of his stepson as well as an attempted murder charge in relation to the stabbing of a bank employee on Friday.

Investigators say the stabbing was not a robbery or domestic violence matter but that Kuijer and the woman knew each other professionally. She is expected to survive.

Kuijer was last seen in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van, with licence plate number BYTE 392. On the rear driver’s back window was a pink floral tribute sticker that read #FINDINGASHLEYSIMPSON.

Police say the sticker can easily be removed and residents should not limit their attention to just that feature of the van.

Police warn that Kuijer is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.