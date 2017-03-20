2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canada-wide warrant issued for man accused of killing stepson

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags:


The search continues for a St. Catharines man accused of killing his stepson and attempting to murder a bank employee.

Niagara police Const. Phil Gavin says a Canada-wide warrant has been issued  for 43-year-old Justin Kuijer.

Kuijer’s seven-year-old stepson, Nathan Dumas, was found critically injured inside an apartment in St. Catharines on Friday. He was rushed to hospital but died early Saturday morning.

Nathan’s mother, Whitney Dumas, told CHCH News she had gone out for breakfast with a friend on Friday morning and when she returned home, Kuijer had his bags packed and said he was leaving. When Dumas entered their apartment, she found her eldest son from a previous relationship, Nathan, in medical distress.

NathanDumas

Dumas and Kuijer’s two other biological children were also inside the home but appeared to be fine.

Const. Gavin says Kuijer is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of his stepson as well as an attempted murder charge in relation to the stabbing of a bank employee on Friday.

Investigators say the stabbing was not a robbery or domestic violence matter but that Kuijer and the woman knew each other professionally. She is expected to survive.

Kuijer was last seen in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van, with licence plate number BYTE 392. On the rear driver’s back window was a pink floral tribute sticker that read #FINDINGASHLEYSIMPSON.

Kuijerdecal

Police say the sticker can easily be removed and residents should not limit their attention to just that feature of the van.

Police warn that Kuijer is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately.


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for March 20th

Ultimate dodgeball

Style myths

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php