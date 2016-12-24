2016 Business Excellence Awards
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Brantford and Ohsweken areas

A federal offender known to frequent the Brantford and Oshweken areas is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole.

Burt John Carter, 34, is described as an Indigenous man,  five-foot-six and 154 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.  His head  is possibly shaved completely or a mohawk style.

He is serving an eight year sentence for numerous robbery, break and enter, property and driving offences.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.


