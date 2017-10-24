Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for man connected to GTA break-ins and thefts

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man connected to two break-ins and thefts in the Greater Toronto Area.

Piotr Wroblewski, 38, has no fixed address. He is described as 5 feet-8 inches tall, and 200 pounds with a heavy build.

A second unidentified man associated with Wroblewski is described as 25-30 years-old with a medium build, black hair and a full black beard.

Police are asking the public to not approach Wroblewski and to contact them immediately. They believe he is dangerous and actively evading arrest.