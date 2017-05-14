Canada narrowly avoids massive cyber attack

Canada appears to have narrowly avoided a massive cyber attack that temporarily crippled networks around the World.

Dozens of countries were thrown into chaos after businesses and hospitals were hit and today teams of technicians have worked around the clock in a race to recover.

Staying cautious, local colleges and universities have tightened on-campus IT security following the cyberattack.

McMaster University, Mohawk College and Brock University issued statements yesterday saying they are taking steps to protect their networks against the global ransomware attack.

On McMaster’s website, it says:

“McMaster’s network has not, as of now, been infected and we are taking stops to further protect our systems.”

Brock Unversity issued a statement to its students saying:

“Brock University IT urges all email users to be alert for any suspicious looking or unfamiliar emails. Do not open unsolicited attachments or click on unsolicited links.”

And a similar statement from Mohawk College:

“At this time we are advising all Mohawk College students, staff and faculty to be cautious before opening e-mail attachments. Keep anti-virus protections up to date on personal devices, and use the internet carefully over the weekend and into next week”