Canada looking closer at airline electronics ban

Laptops, tablets and other electronic devices are suddenly not allowed onboard flights headed to the U.S. and the U.K. from 10 airports in 8 Muslim-majority countries overseas. U.S Homeland Security says the restrictions were put in place because of new intelligence about ongoing potential terrorist threats. Transport Canada has told CHCH that they are in close contact with U.S. security officials and will make a decision shortly.

The new temporary restrictions comes after elevated intelligence, indicating terror groups continue to target aviation, including “smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items.”

Right now, the ban will only effect certain U.S.and U.K. bound flights from the Mideast and North Africa, 10 airports will be impacted including those in Jordan, Kuwait City, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and two airports in the UAE. 9 airlines with direct flights will have 4 days to implement the new rules. Passengers on those flights will no longer be allowed to carry on any electronic devices larger than a smart phone.

Of the 9 airlines affected by the U.S. ban, 8 offer direct routes to Canada, including through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. We spoke to David Hyde, a local security expert who says he wouldn’t be surprised if Canada follows suit with the ban.

Hyde says Canada receives the same intelligence information as 4 other nations, the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand. They created an alliance called “the five eyes”. The countries have a treaty for joint cooperation in intelligence. Hyde believes officials here will be looking at the information carefully to determine the threat level in Canada.