Can my dog eat that? Tips to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (OSPCA) says the holiday festivities can be stressful on pets and it’s important to ensure your four-legged friend feels safe.

Here are some tips and tricks to keep your pet safe on Thanksgiving Day.

Food for thought

Uncooked food and herbs can cause your pet gastrointestinal upset, so keep an eye on food while prepping dinner. In particular, keep dogs away from raw dough, cake batter, uncooked eggs, raw meat, and herbs.

Don’t let your dog overindulge

If you do decide to give your pet a little bit of turkey, make sure it has no seasoning, skin, or bones and is well cooked.

A little bit of food here and there can add up, causing stomach upset, vomiting, or in severe cases pancreatitis.

It is important to inform guests that your pup shouldn’t be given any table scraps, so you can keep track of what and how much your dog has eaten.

Keep an eye on scavenging pets

Your dog may look for other sources of food, like in the trash or traces of food on aluminum foil, wax paper, and plastic wrap. If ingested, these items could make your dog quite sick. Make sure garbage is secure and food coverings are kept out of reach.

Allow some time to relax

Thanksgiving can be a stressful and busy time for both people and pets. Don’t forget to take your dog out for its regular walks so they can exercise before guest come over. Also, make sure you set aside a quiet space away from the crowd in case your pet needs a break.

Watch the door

With people coming and going from your home, your pet should have restricted access to exits, like the front door and garage. The OSPCA says your pet should be wearing its collar and ID at all times while company is over just in case they run from the home.

For more information on foods your pets can and cannot eat, visit the OSPCA’s website.