Campers awoken by fire at Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga

Category: Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a fire broke out at Toronto Motorsports park in Cayuga early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the park on Kohler Rd. around 4 a.m. after witnesses reported a building on the property was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say several people camping onsite were awoken by the fire.

Crews managed to knock down the blaze down but the structure and its contents, which included six vehicles, were destroyed.

It has yet to be determined if the fire is suspicious and the estimated cost of damages is not known.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.



