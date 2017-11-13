Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cambridge woman seriously injured after being ejected from boat

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Belle River, boating, cambridge, lakeshore, ontario provincial police, opp

OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured when she was ejected from a boat on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 31-year-old Cambridge woman was thrown from the 18-foot fishing boat after it struck the break wall at the Belle River pier in Lakeshore, Ont.

The woman and a Caledonia man who was operating the boat were both taken to hospital.

Stephen Elzinga, 34, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harm and operate a vessel over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm.

Police believe a number of people witnessed the collision and are appealing for them to contact the OPP at 519-723-2491.


LATEST STORIES

Cambridge woman seriously injured after being ejected from boat

Imported cheese recalled over concerns of Listeria contamination

Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php