Cambridge woman seriously injured after being ejected from boat

The Ontario Provincial Police is appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured when she was ejected from a boat on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 31-year-old Cambridge woman was thrown from the 18-foot fishing boat after it struck the break wall at the Belle River pier in Lakeshore, Ont.

The woman and a Caledonia man who was operating the boat were both taken to hospital.

Stephen Elzinga, 34, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harm and operate a vessel over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm.

Police believe a number of people witnessed the collision and are appealing for them to contact the OPP at 519-723-2491.