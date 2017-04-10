Cambridge man, 41, identified as motorcycle crash victim

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash between a motorcycle and vehicle on Saturday.

Forty-one-year-old Nelson Cabral, of Cambridge, was killed after his sports bike and a car collided in the intersection of Highway 8 and Valens Road around 6 p.m.

Highway 8 between Westover and Valens roads was closed for several hours while members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.