Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cambridge man, 41, identified as motorcycle crash victim

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fatal, hamilton, highway 8, motorcycle, opp, rockton, valens road

nelsoncabral

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash between a motorcycle and vehicle on Saturday.

Forty-one-year-old Nelson Cabral, of Cambridge, was killed after his sports bike and a car collided in the intersection of Highway 8 and Valens Road around 6 p.m.

Highway 8 between Westover and Valens roads was closed for several hours while members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.

Rockton-Motorcycle-Fatal-1


LATEST STORIES

Video shows passenger being dragged off United flight

Cambridge man, 41, identified as motorcycle crash victim

Defending yourself

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php