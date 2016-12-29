Calorie count to be added to menus in the new year

If you’re looking to eat healthier in the new year, some new regulation changes may help you keep your resolutions.

Starting January 1st all chain restaurants in Ontario and movie theatres with more than twenty locations will be required to post the calories on their food on menus.

Registered nutritionist Dianna Moulden says the new legislation is a step in the right direction, but the government could be doing even more, including showing the sodium levels on menus and also fat content.

So if you’re looking to keep your dietary resolutions this new year, Dianna suggests going online to find out how many calories you should be eating based on your height and weight.