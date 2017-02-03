Calling for change

An update to the story about the beating of an 85-year old man with dementia. http://www.chch.com/long-term-care-assault/

James Acker was attacked while staying at St. Joseph’s Villa long-term care facility, his family has been left unimpressed after a meeting with the home’s officials.

“We didn’t come out with a great feeling about anything in that meeting. Actually I think we felt worse.” Diane Acker, James’ wife.

They learned that the alleged abuser walked straight into James Acker’s room, personal support workers tried to stop him but couldn’t. The Health Minister says his department is following up,

“Immediately sent an inspector, a ministry inspector to inspect the incident.”

The Acker’s say they’re looking to transfer James to a new facility.

The president of St. Joseph’s villas says he told the Acker’s that the villa will be enhancing security in its dementia units, look into adding an alarm system as well as taking better advantage of program aimed at dealing with dementia residents with aggressive behaviours. The Acker’s are skeptical.

In August, the province announced up to $60 million in spending to better support resident care needs, but only $10 million to enhance programs for people living with complex mental conditions like dementia. The Canadian Association for retired people says more has to be done to address this growing concern.

CARP is also calling for a meeting with the Ministry of Health and long-term care along with the Ackers to work out new ways to instil a better sense of security for patients and their families.