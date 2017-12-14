Based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman, Call Me by Your Name is a romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash). It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and has been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for Timothée Chalamet, and Best Supporting Actor for Armie Hammer. Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois also star.

It’s the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman (Chalamet), a precocious 17- year-old American-Italian boy, spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). One day, Oliver (Hammer), a charming American scholar working on his doctorate, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio’s father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

“I like to think that CALL ME BY YOUR NAME closes a trilogy of films on desire, together with I AM LOVE and A BIGGER SPLASH,” explains Guadagnino. “Where in the former ones desire was driving to possession, regret, contempt, need for a liberation, in CALL ME BY YOUR NAME we wanted to explore an idyll of youth. Elio, Oliver and Marzia are entangled in the beautiful confusion of what once Truman Capote described when he said that ‘love, having no geography, knows no boundaries.'”

Call Me by Your Name is rated 14A.