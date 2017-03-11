Call for barriers on Red Hill and Linc

Families who lost loved ones on Hamilton parkways are calling for the city to erect barriers between the lanes of traffic to prevent more deaths.

January 25 of this year, 25-year-old Michael Sholer left for work. 20 minutes later, he was dead on the Red Hill Parkway.

When Kim Lackie and Treena Williams heard about Sholer, it was like reliving their own nightmare. Their teenagers Kristine and Aaron were killed October 2014 in a similar collision on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

They say the crash that killed Jordyn Hastings and Olivia Smosarski on the Red Hill in 2015 is another example and that all these deaths could have been prevented with barriers between lanes of traffic.

The city of Hamilton says barriers are being considered on the parkways but those roads are designed for lower speeds than the highways.

Staff will be speaking to council later this year on their research on barriers, it might depend on whether the parkways will need to be widened to handle more traffic soon.