Caledonia man faces 69 charges in alleged rabbit farm fraud

A 22-year-old man is facing dozens of charges in a fraud investigation involving more than 30 victims in the Haldimand County area.

Michael Richards, of Caledonia, is accused of soliciting money from residents, with the promise of providing rabbits for breeding stock and supplies to farm rabbits but, according to police, neither were ever given to the victims.

The Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation in October 2016 after receiving several complaints from people in the Haldimand County area.

It is alleged that Richards approached numerous resident identifying himself as the operator of “The Little Hoppers Rabbitry and Caging Ltd.”

Police also say fraudulent and stolen cheques were allegedly used in an attempt to make purchases and pay employees.

The offences dated back to January 2015 and police believe there may be more victims.

Richards faces 69 charges including uttering forged documents, obtaining false pretenses under $5,000, obtaining false pretenses over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to contact the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.