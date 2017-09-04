Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Caledonia Indigenous protests continue

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: argyle street, barricade, Burtch lands, caledonia, indigenous, protests, six nations


It’s been more than three weeks since Indigenous protesters set up a barricade in Caledonia.

The barricade was set up by Haudenosaunee protesters in August and Argyle Street continues to be blocked off.

Protesters are calling on both the provincial and federal governments to give them the Burtch Lands which were granted to Six Nations as part of the 2007 deal to end a previous land dispute.

The blockade has had an impact on local businesses who have voiced their frustration.

Protesters have said the blockade will remain in place until the Burtch Lands are returned.


LATEST STORIES

Firefighters capture footage of propane tank explosion while battling Welland garage fire

Pool chemicals set man's car on fire

Old wiring may be to blame in Hamilton East End house fire

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php