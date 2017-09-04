Caledonia Indigenous protests continue

It’s been more than three weeks since Indigenous protesters set up a barricade in Caledonia.

The barricade was set up by Haudenosaunee protesters in August and Argyle Street continues to be blocked off.

Protesters are calling on both the provincial and federal governments to give them the Burtch Lands which were granted to Six Nations as part of the 2007 deal to end a previous land dispute.

The blockade has had an impact on local businesses who have voiced their frustration.

Protesters have said the blockade will remain in place until the Burtch Lands are returned.